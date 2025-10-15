Meta employee earning ₹3.2 crore salary says he can't ‘stand work at all’; here's what he wants to do instead

A Meta employee recently opened up about his lack of motivation at work despite getting a handsome salary and being just 24, saying that he wants to quit his job as soon as his net worth hits his target of $3 million.

The anonymous user shared that despite being just 24 and getting a salary of around ₹3.2 crore there was no will left in them to work. However, the user did acknowledge the amount of salary being received.

“I'm 24 with 700k nw. I am really blessed to have this at a young age,” the user said in a post on Blind, an anonymous platform for professionals to share their thoughts.

Why Meta employee is working despite no motivation The Meta employee shared that despite the handsome salary, they find no motivation to work. However, they are tied in the situation due to family needs.

"At the same time, I can't stand work at all. Everyday I have no motivation to continue on at work and just want to quit. However, I'm tied to making money for my family, the Meta employee said on Blind.

Fighting to save The Meta employee further continued to say that at this point they are just fighting to save every dollar so that they can reach their target of achieving the required net worth.

“I don't know how much longer I have in me. Feel like I'm fighting to save every dollar right now and watch my nw slowly climb.,” the user said on Blind.

They further revealed that their current total compensation is $370,000 now, which is around ₹3.2 crore in India.

Meta employee asks for advice Concluding the post, the Blind user asked if it gets easier after one hits a net worth of $1 million.

“Does it get much easier after 1M? Is the end in sight? My goal is 3M,” the person asked.

What did netizens say? Reacting to the Meta employee's post, an American Express employee advised to stop looking at the numbers and enjoy the present.

“Stop tracking numbers on a screen. Today is the youngest and healthiest you’ll ever be. Make every day count,” the Amex employee said.

To this, the OP replied, “For some reason, I can't stop thinking about it. All I think about is working, saving money, and retiring early to finally enjoy my life.”