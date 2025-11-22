Meta employee tells Uber driver to wait. Latter says he is getting 'threat of murder'. See viral post

A simple communication mix-up between a tech professional and his cab driver has taken over social media — thanks to a translation error that briefly turned an Uber pickup into a life-or-death situation.

Advertisement

Arnav Gupta, who works at Meta, shared on X (formerly Twitter) that he had asked his Uber driver to wait a couple of minutes while he stepped out of his home. Moments later, he received a notification that read: “I am facing the threat of murder.”

The unexpected alert left him stunned.

“Is he threatening to murder me because I made him wait? Or is someone threatening him because he blocked the road?” Gupta wrote, describing the panic that followed.

Trying to understand the context, he tapped the translation option within the Uber app — and realised the alarming message was simply a machine-translated error.

The driver had typed in Hindi: “Murder Dairy ke samne hun” — which was intended to be “Mother Dairy ke samne hun”. The app translated Mother Dairy as “murder”, turning a routine location update into a chilling miscommunication.

Advertisement

Gupta joked that he “heaved the biggest sigh of relief in a long long time” once he decoded the message.

Check out the tweet here:

Also Read | African man says studying at IIT Bombay is ‘tougher' than he expected

As of Friday, the post has crossed 4.7 lakh views on the platform, drawing light-hearted reactions about mistranslations and the perils of AI-assisted communication.

Advertisement

Mint could not independently verify the authenticity of the post.

Internet reacts One user questioned the mix-up, asking, “Shouldn’t the original Hindi message appear in the notification first?”

Gupta responded that the alert likely auto-translated because his Uber account is set to the UK region. “I think that’s why it showed the English translation straight away,” he explained.