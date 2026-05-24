Meta employee voluntarily leaves amid layoffs: ‘I hoped someone else could keep their role’

A former employee of Meta has revealed that she voluntarily chose to be included in the company’s latest round of job cuts, explaining that her long-term goals no longer matched the direction the tech giant was taking.

The company this week initiated a large-scale restructuring exercise that reportedly affected nearly 8,000 employees worldwide. Meta said the layoffs were aimed at streamlining operations, cutting expenses and increasing its focus on artificial intelligence investments.

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‘Meta’s ambitions and my own were in different continents’ Julie Bone, who served as a content designer for Facebook in Los Angeles, shared the update in a LinkedIn post, marking the end of her six-year stint at the company.

“A personal update: I’m leaving Meta as part of today’s layoffs. In the interest of accuracy, I asked to be included,” she wrote.

Bone explained that the move had not been sudden and said she had been considering it for some time. “For a long time now, Meta’s ambitions and my own were on different continents,” she wrote.

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She added that the timing also felt suitable for her personal circumstances and said she hoped her voluntary exit might allow another employee to retain their position.

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Former employee reflects on AI-focused workplace culture Bone said Meta accepted her request, although she humorously admitted she was unsure whether it had truly affected the internal decision-making process.

“Was I already on the list and not a single spreadsheet cell was changed? Maybe!” she wrote.

In the same post, she reflected on the company’s increasing emphasis on artificial intelligence skills, saying an “AI-first” approach had become standard across teams.

She said she had learned to “vibe-code” in order to build prototypes, resolve codebase problems and automate repetitive work using AI tools and agents.

At the same time, Bone argued that learning AI tools alone would not guarantee job security.

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“It’s not technophobic to say that no amount of AI upskilling will protect workers without coordinated action,” she wrote.

‘Creative is still a thing’ Looking back at her time at Meta, Bone said she was leaving with “deep respect” for her colleagues and described her work related to brand voice and localisation as particularly meaningful.

She added that she planned to take a short break before searching for new opportunities.

“In the short term, I’m taking a breather. After that, I’ll be looking for roles where verbal transparency, strong editorial judgment and cultural savvy are treated as essential and where creative is still a thing,” she wrote.

“At that time, I’ll be eager for formal leads and wild gossip about more smart, interesting teams doing smart, interesting work,” she added.

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LinkedIn users react Her post attracted several responses from LinkedIn users, with many praising her decision and wishing her well for the future.

“Whether a single cell on a single spreadsheet was changed matters so much less than all the other positive ripples of your work and message. Brava. Take a bow and a well-deserved break. Congratulations on all you’ve achieved and all that is next,” one user commented.

Another person cautioned that taking time away from work in the current employment market could be risky. “Taking a voluntary breather in this market could invite a year of unemployment or more,” the comment read.

“Julie, I'm so glad you got to leave on your own terms, and I know you'll be amazing at whatever comes next. Enjoy your breather!” another user wrote.

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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