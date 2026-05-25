Meta employee volunteers to be laid off after 6 years of service, says 'it might help save...'

A Meta employee is making headlines after she revealed that she voluntarily opted for layoffs after six years of service, feeling that her ambitions diverged from that of the company's. A woman named Julie Bone, who worked as a content designer for Facebook in Los Angeles, was one among those who exited the organisation following the latest round of layoffs.

Announcing this development, Julie Bone in a post on LinkedIn stated, "A personal update: I’m leaving Meta as part of today’s layoffs. In the interest of accuracy, I asked to be included. I had been there exactly six years, which was longer than 80% of the company."

Suggesting that this was not an impulsive decision, rather had been in her mind for a long time, she said, “Meta’s ambitions and my own were in different continents. I wanted to move on because the timing was right for my personal life, and partly because I hoped it might help save the spot of someone who wanted to stay.”

View full Image View full Image A Meta employee who volunteered for layoff after 6 years of service has gone viral.

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Julie Bone argued that mismatch between her goals and Meta's direction was what that compelled her to take the outright decision. Reflecting on how the nature of her work changed in last one year due to AI-first approach, she noted, “In the past year, I learned to vibe-code to prototype, vibe-code to land fixes in the codebase, and build and deploy agents that transformed my rote weekly tasks. I was wetting my feet in prompt design.”

Sceptical of the “AI-first” is an expectation at Meta, she wrote, “It’s not technophobic to say that no amount of AI upskilling will protect workers without coordinated action.” She expressed her desire to take a break before seeking new roles that prioritize transparency and creativity in editorial practices.

She added, “I’ll be looking for roles where verbal transparency, strong editorial judgment and cultural savvy are treated as essential and where creative is still a thing. At that time, I’ll be eager for formal leads and wild gossip about more smart, interesting teams doing smart, interesting work.” Concluding the post she said that she unaware whether she was already on the list of layoffs or the spreadsheet was changed on her request.

Social media reaction Social media users strongly reacted to the post with one user sympathizing with Bone's, “I’m sorry to hear that. I went through a layoff at Microsoft a year ago, and many great things ended up happening afterward.”

Another user remarked, “Taking a voluntary breather in this market could invite a year of unemployment or more.”