Metallica announces ‘Life Burns Faster’ residency at Las Vegas Sphere – All you need to know

Legendary heavy metal band Metallica has confirmed an eight-show concert residency at the futuristic Sphere in Las Vegas, marking the group’s first performances at the high-tech venue and one of the most ambitious live projects of their career.

Enter Sphere: Metallica announces eight-show run at Las Vegas venue The residency, titled Life Burns Faster, will take place across October 2026, with concerts scheduled for 1, 3, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29 and 31 October. The announcement follows months of speculation among fans and industry insiders about the band’s plans to bring its large-scale live production to the immersive arena.

In a statement shared online, the band said: “Surprise! The world’s worst-kept secret is now official… we are bringing our No Repeat Weekends to Sphere in Las Vegas this fall!!”

The shows will continue Metallica’s “No Repeat Weekend” concept, first introduced during their M72 World Tour. Under this format, each pair of performances features entirely different setlists, meaning no songs will be repeated between the two concerts of a given weekend.

Industry observers view the residency as a natural step for the band, known for constantly expanding the scale of its live performances. The Sphere venue, which opened in 2023, has become famous for its wraparound LED display and advanced sound technology designed to create an immersive audio-visual experience for audiences.

Drummer Lars Ulrich highlighted the creative potential of the space, describing the project as an opportunity to explore new territory for live music. The residency promises performances spanning Metallica’s four-decade catalogue, combining classic tracks with modern staging designed specifically for the venue’s technology.

The announcement also places Metallica among a growing list of major artists who have staged extended runs at the Sphere, including U2, Dead & Company, No Doubt and Phish. The venue has quickly become one of the most sought-after performance locations in the global concert industry, attracting acts willing to experiment with immersive concert formats.

Ticket sales are expected to draw strong demand. Presale registrations begin in late February, while general ticket sales are scheduled to open on 6 March. Special travel and VIP packages will also be made available to fans planning to attend the Las Vegas shows.

The residency arrives during a busy period for Metallica, who have spent the past several years touring worldwide and promoting new material alongside classic releases. The title Life Burns Faster references lyrics from the band’s iconic catalogue, signalling a continuation of their long-standing creative identity while embracing new performance technology.

Music analysts say the move reflects a broader shift in the live entertainment business, where residencies at technologically advanced venues allow artists to design more controlled and cinematic shows rather than traditional touring schedules.