Mexican influencer Marian Izaguirre dies at 23 days after posting a cryptic clown video on TikTok

Fashion influencer Marian Izaguirre, who had over 4 million followers on TikTok, has died at the age of 23 in Mexico. Her death was confirmed by the Michoacán attorney general’s office on September 12, the People reported.

Izaguirre was reported missing on September 1 after posting a cryptic TikTok video in clown makeup, where she appeared teary-eyed while lip-syncing to a song. In the caption, she wrote: “All the promises of my love will go with you. Why are you leaving?” The emotional video left many of her followers concerned.

Authorities later found the influencer on September 6 in a hotel in Morelia, along with her vehicle. Officials said she was treated by paramedics and shifted to a hospital, where her condition worsened. According to the statement, she suffered severe health complications that left her brain-dead before she eventually passed away.

Local media outlet El Financiero reported that her family consented to donate her organs, including her skin, muscle tissue, corneas, and kidneys.

News of her death has sparked an outpouring of grief on social media, with fans and fellow creators paying tribute to the young influencer. “In the short time I knew you, you were a wonderful girl, with a smile that never went away. You’re an angel, and you always were,” fellow content creator Marcelo Alcázar wrote.

