Members of the Purépecha tribe believe that the damage to their cultural landmark has a more supernatural explanation.

Two pyramids in Mexico, constructed by the ancestors of the current Purépecha tribe, collapsed recently. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by The Sun, historians said that the ancient Purépecha tribe used the Yácata pyramids for human sacrifices dedicated to their chief deity, Kurikweri. These pyramids are located at the Ihuatzio archaeological site in Michoacán.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Tariakuiri Alvarez, a descendant of the tribe, told The Sun that the storm may indicate impending doom, as per their indigenous traditions. “Before the arrival of the conquistadors, something similar happened, which for the Purépecha worldview of that time was because the gods Nana Kuerhaepiri and K'eri Kurikweri were displeased," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ihuatzio archaeological zone was occupied from 900 AD, first by the Aztecs and then by the Purepecha until the arrival of the Spanish invaders.

The Mexican National Institute for Anthropology and History (INAH) released a statement on Wednesday. "On Tuesday night, a collapse occurred in the central part of the southern facade of one of the pyramidal bases of the Ihuatzio Archaeological Zone. This happened because of the heavy rainfall in the basin of Lake Pátzcuaro, with an accumulation above the expected average of precipitation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Starting in the early hours of July 30, personnel were dispatched to the heritage site to evaluate the extent of the damage, the release said.

"Work carried out in the past, using techniques and materials that are not currently in use due to their negative effects, has an impact on the conservation conditions of the pre-Columbian structure.