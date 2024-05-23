Stage collapse in Mexico election rally kills 9; viral video shows presidential candidate's narrow escape | Watch
Strong winds caused the stage collapse at the election rally, resulting in nine deaths and over 50 injuries. Presidential candidate Jorge Alvarez Maynez and his party leaders narrowly escaped as the lights and giant screen fell, prompting the suspension of upcoming events.
At least nine people lost their lives after strong wind gusts led to a stage collapse at an election rally in Mexico on Wednesday. The ghastly accident left more than 50 people injured. The lights and a giant screen collapsed on stage at the place where presidential candidate Jorge Alvarez Maynez and members of his Citizens' Movement party were standing. However, Maynez managed to escape before the stage collapsed.