At least nine people lost their lives after strong wind gusts led to a stage collapse at an election rally in Mexico on Wednesday. The ghastly accident left more than 50 people injured. The lights and a giant screen collapsed on stage at the place where presidential candidate Jorge Alvarez Maynez and members of his Citizens' Movement party were standing. However, Maynez managed to escape before the stage collapsed.

The footage recorded by the local media has been doing rounds on the internet. In the viral video, as Maynez and his party leaders continued to speak at the rally, the giant screen began falling due to strong winds.

Within seconds, the crowd began to flee the toppling stage, and the lights and a giant screen crashed into the area. Speaking to the press from the accident scene in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Maynez described the accident as “a tragedy."

The victims "will not be alone in this tragedy", Máynez told reporters on Wednesday night. Soon after the accident, Maynez suspended his upcoming events and said he would remain at the scene until all the injured people were taken to hospital.

The 38-year-old wrote on X, “I am fine and in communication with the authorities" about what happened, adding that the priority was to take care of the victims.

Heavy rain and wind warning in Mexico Before the beginning of the campaign, Mexico's meteorological department had warned of heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour. The weather forecasting department had also predicted the possibility of tornadoes in Nuevo Leon and other northern states. Due to harsh weather, Governor Garcia had urged people to avoid going outside because of storms.

