MHADA Lottery 2026: Pune Board announces result of lucky draw for 4,186 flats; LIVE streaming details inside

Pune board of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) announced the lottery draw results for 4,186 flats on Tuesday, February 10.

Of these 4,186 flats, 3,322 are under the 20% comprehensive scheme and 864 under the 15% integrated scheme, according to a September 2025 notification. The lottery, completed in October, includes flats in the Pimpri Chinchwad region as well as Solapur, Kolhapur and Sangli districts.

The lottery draw took place at the Sharadchandra Pawar Auditorium of the Pune Zilla Parishad. MHADA’s vice president and chief executive officer, Sanjeev Jaiswal (IAS), attended the program through video conferencing, MHADA said.

Advertisement

Also Read | Odisha starts identifying vacant govt buildings to convert them into affordable rental housing

MHADA Lottery 2026: Watch LIVE streaming Applicants can check the MHADA lottery result by visiting the venue or watching its live streaming on YouTube.

The winners will be notified via SMS on their registered mobile number within a few minutes after the draw.

Advertisement

A total of 2,58,832 applications were received for the 4,186 flats. Of these, 2,15,965 applicants paid the deposit amount and were included in the draw, the report said.

MHADA lottery 2026: Mumbai According to a Hindustan Times (HT) report, the MHADA will likely put 5,000 affordable homes on the market in Mumbai over the next few months. Nearly half of these housing units are expected to be for sale in the Goregaon area.

These units are expected to cater to a mix of economically weaker sections (EWS), lower-income groups (LIG), middle-income groups (MIG), and high-income groups (HIG) across several locations, said the report.

On February 2, MHADA also announced the sale of 120 flats in Mumbai on a First Come First Served basis across several areas of the city. However, the online registration process, scheduled to begin on February 5, was postponed due to ‘technical reasons.’

Advertisement

According to HT sources, the most expensive MHADA apartment for sale is in South Mumbai's Tardeo, priced at over ₹8 crore, while the least expensive is ₹38 lakh.

Affordable housing flats are available in areas such as Kandivali, Charkop, Shimpoli, Antop Hill, Wadala, Powai, Malad, Mankhurd, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Byculla, Tardeo, Lower Parel, Sion, Juhu, and Andheri, according to MHADA.