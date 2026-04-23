MI vs CSK: Why Chennai Super Kings are wearing black armbands against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium? Revealed

In a sweet gesture Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players wore black armbands in the memory of fast bowler Mukesh Choudhary's mother, who passed away recently. Mukesh lost his mother three days ago. The CSK pacer performed her last rites and rejoined the squad on Wednesday.

“This one is for Mukesh’s mother. In her memory and in solidarity with Mukesh, we wear black armbands and play with a little more in our hearts today,” CSK said in a statement on Thursday. Based on a Dainik Bhaskar report, Mukesh rushed to his hometown in Bhilwara, Rajasthan after CSK lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18.

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Mukesh performed the last rites of his mother alongside elder brother, Dr Rajesh Choudhary. His mother was undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Tata Hospital. Another OneIndia report stated that Dhoni was in constant touch with Mukesh during the latter's tough time.

“The CSK family mourns the passing of Mukesh Choudhary’s mother. We stand with Mukesh and his family, keeping them in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” CSK wrote earlier on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Mukesh was named in the CSK playing XI against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. So far, Mukesh has played only one game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he picked up two wickets for 21 runs.

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MI vs CSK playing XIs Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Krish Bhagat, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Mukesh Choudhary's IPL journey Mukesh's IPL journey started with CSK in 2022 after spending some time with the franchise as a net bowler. However, the debut match didn't go Mukesh's way as the Maharashtra pacer was taken for 39 runs in his 3.3 overs without success. The left-arm pacer bounced back with figures of 3/19 against Mumbai Indians and 4/46 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

However, injuries have hampered his IPL career since then but CSK continued to back the pacer. After his 13 games in IPL 2022, Mukesh missed the 2023 season due to injury. Upon returning, he played three games in the next two seasons.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in