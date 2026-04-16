MI vs PBKS prediction: Who’ll win today, Punjab or Mumbai at Wankhede? Grok, Gemini, ChatGPT pick unanimous winner

Three major artificial intelligence tools, Grok, Google Gemini and ChatGPT, have predicted who’ll win tonight’s Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings clash. MI lock horns with the Kings in IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Form and momentum

All three AI tools point to the sharp contrast in form as the most straightforward reason to back the Punjab Kings. PBKS are the only unbeaten side in IPL 2026, having won all 3 of their completed matches with a settled, unchanged XI.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have lost 3 consecutive matches after winning their opening game. They currently sit 2nd from bottom in the standings.

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The AI tools also note that PBKS knocked MI out of IPL 2025 by beating them in Qualifier 2. Punjab have won 4 of the last 6 meetings between the two sides. While the overall head-to-head record stands at a level 17-17, recent history clearly favours Punjab.

The Chahal factor

Perhaps the most specific and consistent prediction across all three AI tools concerns spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his record against Mumbai's middle order. Chahal has dismissed both Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya 4 times each in IPL cricket.

Hardik's strike rate against Chahal is 95 while Suryakumar manages 132, both well below their usual standards.

Adding to MI's middle-order concerns, Tilak Varma has fallen to spin 3 times in 4 games this season, averaging just 8.75 and reaching a high of 20. Gemini described this matchup as a "Chahal trap" that MI's batting lineup has no clear answer to.

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MI’s opening woes

Mumbai's troubles at the top of the order are another area flagged by the AI tools. Rohit Sharma, MI's leading run-scorer this season with 137 runs at a strike rate of over 165, is reportedly doubtful with a hamstring injury. His absence would create what Gemini calls an "awkward selection puzzle".

Opener Ryan Rickelton has been dismissed 5 times in just 82 balls against PBKS left-arm pacers Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen combined. That makes MI's powerplay batting a potential weak point.

Wankhede conditions

All 4 innings played at Wankhede in IPL 2026 have produced totals above 220, well above the ground's historical average of 171. The AI tools suggest a realistic par score of 210-230 for tonight's match.

Chasing teams have won 53.6%of matches at the venue. Dew in the second innings is likely, given the heat wave and humidity conditions forecast for Mumbai.

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Shreyas Iyer, who returns to his former home ground, leads a PBKS batting unit that all three AI tools consider better suited to both posting and chasing a 220-plus total.

MI vs PBKS prediction: Who’ll win? Grok, Gemini, and ChatGPT are in complete agreement. All three describe MI as a side "searching for answers" against a PBKS unit that has found consistency in batting, bowling and team selection. Punjab Kings are the unanimous AI pick for tonight.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



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Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.