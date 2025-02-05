Mia Khalifa as Parle-G girl: Video of new biscuit cover goes viral; Instagram Reel gets 70 million views

Laxmi Narayan Sahu, a social media influencer and BFA graduate, gained fame for his viral rebranding of Parle-G biscuits featuring Mia Khalifa. His Instagram Reel showcasing the process amassed nearly 70 million views, drawing varied reactions from users.

Updated5 Feb 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Mia Khalifa as Parle-G girl: Video of new biscuit cover goes viral; Instagram Reel gets 70 million views (Screengrab from Instagram/alen_sahu_art)

Social media influencer Laxmi Narayan Sahu received a gold medal for his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. However, his claim to fame seems to be creating a brand-new cover for Parle-G biscuits. No, he hasn’t done it officially. However, his efforts to put Mia Khalifa on a rebranded Mia-G biscuit cover have impressed millions on Instagram.

Sahu, with his painting skills, converted the iconic Parle-G girl to Mia Khalifa. His Instagram Reel, where he shows the process, has gone viral with nearly 70 million views.

Social media reactions

“Brother, did you get Bharat Ratna yet or not?” asked one social media user.

“He even added a bindi himself to prove it pure Indian Cultural Art!” commented another.

“There is a separate punishment for this in Garuda Puran,” quipped another.

“If this happens Parle G sales will soar,” predicted another user.

Who is Mia Khalifa?

Mia Khalifa is one of the most popular adult stars worldwide. However, the Lebanese-American artist has retired from the adult film industry and now focuses on social media, fashion and business. She is also a political activist who is pro-Palestine.

Now, She has built a career as a social media personality, webcam model and sports commentator. In 2023, she co-founded the jewellery brand Sheytan.

Khalifa has said earlier that she is not proud of her past in adult films and is still working on self-acceptance. She has also shared that she feels she has lost her privacy due to her past career.

In a YouTube interview released in 2019, Mia Khalifa spoke about the backlash she faced after performing in porn movies while wearing a hijab. She revealed that, as soon as the video was posted, it was like “wildfire”. She received death threats from ISIS as well.

“They (ISIS) Photoshopped a picture of me on a beheaded body holding my head that was Photoshopped on there saying ‘You’ll be next’,” she said.

