Mia Khalifa reacts to Lebanon airstrikes, shares emotional video: ‘My tax dollars doing this to my homeland’

Lebanese-American media personality Mia Khalifa has reacted emotionally to the recent Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, sharing a video that has gone viral on social media.In a post on Instagram, Khalifa spoke about her distress over the scale of the strikes and their reported impact on civilians. She criticised the situation in strong terms, questioning the role of global powers and describing the developments as deeply troubling.

Her remarks quickly gained attention online, drawing both support and criticism from users.

‘Most disturbing’ visuals In the video, Khalifa appeared visibly shaken as she described the intensity of the bombardment. She said the visuals coming out of Lebanon were among the most disturbing she had seen in recent times.

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She referred to reports of multiple airstrikes hitting residential buildings, schools, hospitals, and other civilian areas within a short period.

“I don’t know how to reconcile my tax dollars doing this to my homeland,” she said, reflecting on her personal connection to Lebanon.

Also Read | Lebanon PM moves to disarm non-state groups amid Israeli attacks

She added that she sometimes struggles to find the right words in such situations and often shares others’ voices to better express the seriousness of the crisis.

Expresses solidarity Khalifa also expressed solidarity with those affected by the violence, saying her thoughts were with people in Lebanon facing the consequences of the conflict.

Rising tensions in the region The escalation comes amid growing regional tensions, with Israel carrying out strikes it said were aimed at positions linked to the Iran-backed group Hezbollah.

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According to official statements, more than 100 sites were targeted across Beirut, the Bekaa Valley, and southern Lebanon.

Casualties reported Lebanon’s civil defence authorities said at least 254 people were killed and more than 1,100 injured in the strikes.

The developments have raised fresh concerns about regional stability and the chances of a lasting ceasefire, especially as diplomatic efforts continue.

Israeli fighter jets carried out airstrikes on at least two towns in Lebanon, putting further strain on the already fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States.

The latest attacks followed a brief pause, after US President Donald Trump urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “scale back” military action in Lebanon.

The Iran-backed group Hezbollah said it had also launched strikes in response, targeting towns in northern Israel. The group claimed it fired rockets at Kiryat Shmona, near the Israel-Lebanon border, as well as Misgav Am in the Upper Galilee region on Friday.

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Hezbollah described its actions as a response to what it called Israel’s “violation” of the US-Iran ceasefire agreement.

"This response will continue until the Israeli-American aggression against our country and our people ceases," it said in the statement.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.