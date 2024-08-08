Mia Khalifa’s picture features on hoarding in Tamil Nadu temple | Watch

The adult film star Mia Khalifa's picture was modified such that it seemed like she was carrying a ‘paal kudam’ or a milk vessel

Livemint
Published8 Aug 2024, 10:03 PM IST
The hoarding was erected at the 'Aadi' festival in the Kancheepuram district.
The hoarding was erected at the ’Aadi’ festival in the Kancheepuram district.

A hoarding at a religious gathering in Tamil Nadu featured a picture of former adult movie star Mia Khalifa. The hoarding went viral on the internet almost immediately after that.

The hoarding was erected at the 'Aadi' festival in the Kancheepuram district. The 'Aadi' festival is celebrated across Tamil Nadu to worship Goddess Amman (Parvati). As the villages in the state celebrate the festival with great favour, thousands attend the grand celebrations.

Also Read | Viral video: Little girl ‘speaks’ with a cow which responds | Watch

In one grand celebration, a hoarding lit up with lights featured Mia along with the picture of deities. This hoarding was spotted in Kuruvimalai's Nagathamman and Selliyamman temples.

The adult film star's picture was modified such that it seemed like she was carrying a "paal kudam" or a milk vessel, which is a part of the traditional offering made at the temple during the festival.

Also Read | Crocodile in UP village: Viral video irks netizens; here’s why

Interestingly, it also featured images of men who made the hoarding in an Aadhaar card-style format. Photos of the billboard were swiftly shared on social media, igniting a debate. The police were notified of the incident, and the authorities took swift action to remove the billboard.

After the image of the hoarding went viral, Magaral Police Station removed the hoarding, reported news agency IANS. However, the local authorities have not yet provided an explanation for how the image of Mia Khalifa was used in the hoarding, and it remains unclear whether it was a deliberate act or an unintentional error.

Also Read | Chilling video! Massive python gets trapped in fishing net in Karnataka village

Watch video of the hoarding here:

Netizens reacted to the hoarding and said, "Tamil Nadu poster addiction is next level."

"India is not for beginners...Kitne tejaswi log hain hamare pass...ULTRA PRO MAX FAN," another added.

An X (formerly Twitter) user also called for the culprit's "immediate arrest" and commented, "Definitely it is the printer's mischief. Immediately arrest the culprit."

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 10:03 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsMia Khalifa’s picture features on hoarding in Tamil Nadu temple | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.50
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -3.35 (-2.18%)

    Bharat Electronics

    298.30
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -1.95 (-0.65%)

    Tata Power

    418.00
    03:54 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -12.25 (-2.85%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    338.25
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -5.45 (-1.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer

    496.35
    03:53 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    40.4 (8.86%)

    Triveni Turbines

    690.10
    03:40 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    52.05 (8.16%)

    Route Mobile

    1,623.00
    03:44 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    121.05 (8.06%)

    Kfin Technologies

    900.35
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    56.65 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.00100.00
      Chennai
      69,975.00-1,282.00
      Delhi
      70,940.00236.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.0029.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue