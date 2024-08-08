Mia Khalifa's picture features on hoarding in Tamil Nadu temple | Watch

The adult film star Mia Khalifa's picture was modified such that it seemed like she was carrying a ‘paal kudam’ or a milk vessel

A hoarding at a religious gathering in Tamil Nadu featured a picture of former adult movie star Mia Khalifa. The hoarding went viral on the internet almost immediately after that.

The hoarding was erected at the 'Aadi' festival in the Kancheepuram district. The 'Aadi' festival is celebrated across Tamil Nadu to worship Goddess Amman (Parvati). As the villages in the state celebrate the festival with great favour, thousands attend the grand celebrations.

In one grand celebration, a hoarding lit up with lights featured Mia along with the picture of deities. This hoarding was spotted in Kuruvimalai's Nagathamman and Selliyamman temples.

The adult film star's picture was modified such that it seemed like she was carrying a "paal kudam" or a milk vessel, which is a part of the traditional offering made at the temple during the festival.

Interestingly, it also featured images of men who made the hoarding in an Aadhaar card-style format. Photos of the billboard were swiftly shared on social media, igniting a debate. The police were notified of the incident, and the authorities took swift action to remove the billboard.

After the image of the hoarding went viral, Magaral Police Station removed the hoarding, reported news agency IANS. However, the local authorities have not yet provided an explanation for how the image of Mia Khalifa was used in the hoarding, and it remains unclear whether it was a deliberate act or an unintentional error.

Watch video of the hoarding here:

Netizens reacted to the hoarding and said, "Tamil Nadu poster addiction is next level."

"India is not for beginners...Kitne tejaswi log hain hamare pass...ULTRA PRO MAX FAN," another added.