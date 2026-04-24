'Michael' makes history as first non-dubbed Hollywood film to screen at Jaipur’s Raj Mandir

A major change in film exhibition has taken place at one of India’s most iconic theatres.

The Hollywood film ‘Michael’ has become the first non-dubbed English-language film to be screened at Raj Mandir Cinema, long known for showcasing Hindi films and dubbed international releases.

Non-dubbed Michael screens in Raj Mandir The development marks a notable moment for both the venue and evolving audience preferences.

Located in Jaipur, Raj Mandir has held a strong reputation for decades as a premier destination for mainstream Indian cinema. Often referred to as the “Pride of Asia”, the theatre is recognised for its grand interiors and its consistent focus on Hindi-language films. Traditionally, even when international films were screened, they were presented in dubbed versions to cater to a wider audience.

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The screening of Michael in its original English form breaks from that pattern. The film, a biographical drama based on the life of Michael Jackson, has drawn attention not only for its subject but also for its release strategy in India. By opting for a non-dubbed screening at such a venue, distributors appear to be responding to a growing segment of viewers comfortable with English-language content.

Industry observers note that audience behaviour in India has been shifting over the years. With the rise of digital platforms and increased exposure to global content, more viewers—particularly in urban centres—are consuming films and series in their original language. Subtitles have become widely accepted, reducing the earlier dependence on dubbed versions. This change has gradually influenced theatrical exhibition as well.

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At Raj Mandir, the decision to screen Michael without dubbing is seen as a response to this trend. Theatre operators have indicated that there is increasing demand for original-language screenings, especially for high-profile international releases. The popularity of global pop culture figures like Michael Jackson also contributes to audience interest, making such screenings commercially viable.

Why is this screening important The Raj Mandir screening indicates that this gap may be narrowing. While it does not signal a complete shift away from dubbed films, it reflects a willingness to experiment with new formats based on audience demand. The success or reception of Michael at the venue could influence future decisions regarding similar releases.

Film distributors are also closely watching such developments. A successful run for a non-dubbed Hollywood film in a theatre like Raj Mandir could open up new possibilities for releasing international films across a wider network of cinemas without localisation. This, in turn, may affect marketing strategies and distribution models in the Indian market.

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At the same time, dubbed versions are expected to remain relevant, particularly in regions where English proficiency is lower or where audiences prefer content in their native language. The shift, therefore, is not about replacement but expansion—adding more viewing options rather than limiting them.

More about the film Michael is a 2026 American biographical drama directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan. The film traces the life of Michael Jackson, from his early years with the Jackson 5 in the 1960s through to his Bad tour in the 1980s. Jackson is played by his nephew Jaafar Jackson, while Juliano Krue Valdi portrays him as a child; both mark their screen debuts. The cast also features Nia Long, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Jessica Sula, Mike Myers, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo.

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The project first took shape in November 2019, when producer Graham King secured the rights to develop a film on Jackson’s life, with Logan brought in to write the screenplay. Lionsgate Films formally announced the project in February 2022. Fuqua joined as director in January 2023, and casting began the same month with Jaafar Jackson confirmed for the lead role. Additional casting continued between January and April 2024.

Production began in January 2024 after delays linked to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike and concluded in May that year. During post-production, a clause in an earlier legal settlement led to the removal of references to the 1993 child sexual abuse allegations involving Jackson. As a result, the film’s third act was revised and reshoots were carried out in June 2025. Visual effects were handled by studios including Industrial Light & Magic.

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The film premiered in Berlin on April 10, 2026, before its release on April 24 by Lionsgate in the United States and by Universal Pictures in international markets. It received largely negative reviews, with critics praising Jaafar Jackson’s performance but describing the narrative as “sanitized”.