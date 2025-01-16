Former First Lady Michelle Obama's absence from public events with former US President Barack Obama has sparked divorce rumours on social media.

Donald Trump Inauguration Live Updates: The speculations started after the former first lady skipped the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter in Washington, D.C. During the funeral, Barack Obama sat next to President Trump, alongside former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

In a recent update, she will also be not attending the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, marking the second time in two weeks where she skipped a significant event with former US leaders and their spouses.

Michelle Obama's decision to skip Donald Trump's swearing-in breaks with tradition, as former presidents and first ladies typically attend the ceremony.

Comments on social media X about Michelle Obama-Barack Obama's divorce rumours One user wrote, “Sounds like an Obama divorce is on the horizon, we've all seen it, they stop attending functions together.”

Another added, “So the word is that the Obamas are headed for divorce”

“I happen to believe this may be due to an issue between the Obamas themselves more than anything else. Seems to me they haven't been seen together too much in public since their personal chef died”

“Blind gossip says the Obamas are divorcing and an announcement will made soon.”

Another added, “Michelle Obama filed for divorce and why she wasn't at Jimmy Carter funeral. I wonder if she filed when that pic of OBama and child came out at diddys house.”

“Speculation is growing as Michelle has already missed Jimmy Carter’s funeral and will once again be skipping Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration, which Barack will attend alone. These high-profile absences have led many to speculate that both their marriage and political careers are about to end”