Michelle Obama gets candid: ‘Every choice I make now ... it’s totally about me’

Michelle Obama offered a rare and deeply personal glimpse into her current state of mind during the July 9 episode of her IMO podcast. In a conversation with her co-host and brother Craig Robinson, she spoke candidly about entering a new phase of life focused entirely on herself.

"This stage in life for me," Obama shared, "is the first time that I have been completely free."

The former US First Lady reflected on how, for decades, her decisions revolved around her family — her husband, former President Barack Obama, and their daughters, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 24.

“It’s totally about me” Michelle Obama, 60, says she has entered a chapter of life where she’s learning to prioritise her own needs — without guilt.

"I'm at a point," she explained, "where every choice that I make in my life is not about my husband, not about his career, not about what my kids need or where they're going — it's totally about me."

The conversation on IMO reflects the former First Lady’s growing willingness to speak openly about personal growth, identity, and setting boundaries—particularly in a post-White House world where she is no longer bound by political expectations.

From First Lady to first for herself Over recent months, Michelle Obama has become more outspoken about her desire to live on her own terms. Her podcast offers an intimate space for these reflections, as she continues to inspire women across generations to pursue self-worth and autonomy.

Her latest remarks signal not just a shift in priorities—but a broader message: that even after years of public service and sacrifice, it's never too late to reclaim your sense of self.

Michelle Obama in previous podcast episodes explained why she skipped President Donald Trump's second inauguration, emphasising it was a decision rooted in self-care — not marital trouble.

“My decision to skip the inauguration — or my decision to make choices at the beginning of this year that suited me — were met with such ridicule and criticism,” she said.

Obama dismissed rumors that her marriage was in trouble, saying: “People couldn’t believe that I was saying no for any other reason. They had to assume that my marriage was falling apart.”

She credited therapy for helping her learn to say no, even skipping other high-profile events like former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral.

She added that attending events separately from Barack Obama is part of setting boundaries: “It’s a muscle that you have to build… I’m just now starting to build it.”