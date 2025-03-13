Michelle Obama podcast: Former US First Lady racks up 25,000 views on first two episodes with brother

Former United States First Lady Michelle Obama has brought in an impressive 25,000 views on debut of the first two episodes of her new podcast with brother Craig Robinson where the duo “tackle life's biggest questions”, as per reports.

As per the description on the YouTube page, the sibling duo will share advice and “unique experiences” each week.

“This podcast will leave you reflecting, laughing, and feeling more prepared to tackle life’s biggest questions. Tune in every Wednesday for brand new episodes!” it stated.

At the time of writing (12 noon on March 13), the videos had been up for around 20 hours and gained a combined 60,000 views in less than a day. The trailer had around 18,000 views, first episode around 32,000 views and second episode around 10,000 views. Michelle Obama's channel has also gained at least 16,100 subscribers since launch.

Users on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), shared a video of Michelle Obama's TikTok post with her brother promoting the podcast.

Michelle Obama Avoids Talk about Rumours of Divorce with Barack Obama The user noted that while Michelle Obama and her brother Craig Robinson talk about friendships and divorce in the second episode of the podcast, they avoided talk of the rumours about her divorce from former US President Barack Obama.

On Valentine's Day, Barack Obama indirectly addressed the divorce speculations by posting a selfie with his wife. He wrote: “Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine's Day, Michelle Obama!”

Responding back to Barack's post, Michelle wrote, ""If there's one person I can always count on, it's you, Barack Obama. You're my rock. Always have been. Always will be. Happy Valentine's Day, honey!"

Netizens React: ‘Are They Twins?’ Many other users on X pointed out that the siblings look very alike, with some questioning if Michelle Obama and her brother Craig Robinson are twins. They said: “Her brother looks like her twin.” “Are they twins?” and “They’re twins”.

Some were even curious if the podcast who give a glimpse into Michelle Obama's family and childhood.

Barack and Michelle Obama in Hollywood Notably, Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama's production company Higher Ground Productions is signed with Hollywood talent agency, the Creative Artists Agency (CAA). Label-mates include Joe Biden (who signed in February), Ariana Grande, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, and Zendaya among others from the movie, film and entertainment, sports and music businesses.

