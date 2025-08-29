Michelle Obama recalls how Barack Obama proposed to her, old clip resurfaces online

Barack and Michelle Obama continue to be one of the internet’s favourite couples, with fans often celebrating their enduring bond and heartwarming love story. An old video of the former First Lady on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has now gone viral, in which she revealed how the former US President proposed to her.

Michelle Obama had appeared on the talk show in 2018 while promoting her memoir Becoming. During the conversation, she shared a memorable anecdote about the proposal, which took place at a restaurant in Chicago. What began as a heated discussion about marriage soon turned into a surprise engagement.

Recalling the moment, Michelle said that Barack had often debated with her on whether marriage was necessary if two people truly loved each other. At dinner, he sparked the same argument, leaving her frustrated. “He made an argument out of it (the proposal),” she said, adding that she too joined in with her own lawyer-like counterpoints.

Just then, as dessert arrived, the waiter placed a small box in front of her. Inside was a ring. “In the middle of the argument, I was like, ‘Whaaat?’ He opened up the box and he said, ‘Now that ought to shut you up.’ And it did,” she recalled with a laugh.

The story, which highlights the Obamas’ playful yet strong relationship, is once again winning hearts online as the clip makes the rounds on social media.