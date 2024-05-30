Driving without a license is a traffic law violation worldwide. But what if someone's license is suspended and yet they are caught driving while a court hearing is live on camera? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to CBS, this happened in Michigan, the United States, where a man appearing virtually in a Washtenaw County court hearing was caught actively driving under a suspended license.

According to the report, the incident occurred on 15 May when Judge J. Cedric Simpson was hearing a case of 44-year-old Corey Harris, who was scheduled to attend the hearing for charges stemming from an earlier arrest in Pittsfield Township.

The video showed that Harris joined the hearing and was behind the wheel of a car in motion. Not only was Harris driving under a suspended license, but also violated Michigan law, which prohibits using cell phones and other electronic devices while driving.

While watching Harris drive a Zoom call, Judge Simpson immediately asked Harris if he was driving.

To which Harris responded, as CBS video quoted, "Actually, I'm pulling into my doctor's office actually, so just give me one second. I'm parking right now."

Surprised by Harris driving the car, Judge Simpson said, "Wow." He then said, "So maybe I don't understand something. This is a driving while license suspended (case) ... and he was just driving, and he didn't have a license?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At that time, Harris remained on camera and showed the entire courtroom that he was driving without a valid license.

"I don't even know why he would do that," Simpson said. “So the defendant's bond is revoked in this matter. The defendant is to turn himself in at the Washtenaw County jail by 6 p.m. today. Failure to turn himself in will result in a bench warrant with no bond."

Following this, Harris could be heard saying, "Oh my god." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Until the last report, Harris was released from custody two days later and now is scheduled to appear in court again 5 June, added the report.

