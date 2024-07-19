Microsoft Global Outage: Netizen celebrates ’blue screen day’; says ‘guys at work having a field day’

  • The widespread disruptions followed an outage reported by Microsoft Corp., affecting its online services. The outage caused a stir online, leading to netizens' reaction.

Livemint
Published19 Jul 2024, 01:11 PM IST
Microsoft Outage: Tech company's glitch leaves Netizens in splits, reason unknown
Microsoft Outage: Tech company’s glitch leaves Netizens in splits, reason unknown

On Friday, July 19, a wave of technical malfunctions disrupted operations at airlines, banks, and the London Stock Exchange, spanning from the United States to Asia. The widespread disruptions followed an outage reported by Microsoft Corp., affecting its online services. The outage caused a stir online, leading to netizens' reaction.

Also Read | Microsoft Windows crash: Indian brokerage firms say operations remain unaffected

Among the notable companies affected were McDonald's Corp., United Airlines Holdings Inc., and the LSE Group. These firms experienced significant issues with customer service communications. They were part of a broader range of corporations, extending from Japan to India and the US, that reported operational glitches. The cause of these disruptions remains unclear.

Major U.S. carriers, including American Airlines opened a new tab, Delta Airlines, opened a new tab and United Airlines issued ground stops on Friday morning, citing communication issues, less than an hour after Microsoft resolved its cloud services outage that impacted several low-cost carriers.

Also Read | Microsoft Windows crash: Indian brokerage firms say operations remain unaffected

It was not immediately clear whether the call to keep flights from taking off were related to the earlier Microsoft opening a new tab cloud outage. Apart from American and Delta, UAL and Allegiant Air are grounded flights.

Here's how netizens reacted:

 

Online communities were abuzz with speculation about the cause of the disruptions. Many netizens drew connections to an earlier Microsoft cloud services outage that had impacted low-cost carriers. However, official sources have not confirmed any link between the two events.

Also Read | Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 19, 2024: Microsoft Windows crash: Indian brokerage firms say operations remain unaffected

Twitter user @FrequentFlyer22 wrote, "Stuck at the airport again! Is this the new normal for air travel? #AirlineChaos"

On Reddit, discussions in r/travel centered around the potential economic impact of the disruptions. One popular comment read, "This is going to cost the airlines millions. I wonder if ticket prices will go up to cover these losses?"

Meanwhile, Facebook groups dedicated to travel saw an influx of posts from affected passengers seeking advice and sharing their experiences. Many expressed concern about compensation for missed connections and hotel bookings.

The incident also reignited debates about the reliability of air travel infrastructure. Instagram influencer @TravelWithJane posted, "Today's events show how fragile our transportation system really is. We need better contingency plans!"

As the situation continues to unfold, social media remains a key platform for travelers to share updates, seek information, and voice their opinions on the airline industry's ability to handle such large-scale disruptions.

(With Inputs from Reuters)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 01:11 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsMicrosoft Global Outage: Netizen celebrates ’blue screen day’; says ‘guys at work having a field day’

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

158.20
02:35 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-8.15 (-4.9%)

Bharat Electronics

307.50
02:35 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-6 (-1.91%)

Tata Power

416.60
02:35 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-13.4 (-3.12%)

Infosys

1,792.00
02:35 PM | 19 JUL 2024
32.85 (1.87%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

105.90
02:23 PM | 19 JUL 2024
8.47 (8.69%)

Jubilant Pharmova

778.00
02:23 PM | 19 JUL 2024
51.05 (7.02%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

624.15
02:23 PM | 19 JUL 2024
37.8 (6.45%)

Titagarh Rail Systems

1,675.95
02:23 PM | 19 JUL 2024
68 (4.23%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,272.001,173.00
    Chennai
    76,124.001,465.00
    Delhi
    75,533.001,021.00
    Kolkata
    75,089.00-450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue