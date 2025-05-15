Microsoft layoffs: Social media celebrates government employees ‘Upar ki Kamaai’ in private job security debate

A Bengaluru-based Google engineer has started a debate around government jobs. The discussion started after a woman named Sneha posted on X (formerly Twitter) that her cousin had been laid off from Microsoft USA. According to her, tech jobs aren’t stable. She praised government jobs for security.

In reply, Rahul Rana dismissed the need for “job security”.

“Why you need job security when you can make 5x of what govt employee will make in whole life, you can do in few years,” he wrote.

Many other social media users joined the discussion and backed government jobs for various reasons.

“What's the point of having all that money if you can't enjoy your life?? Take me for example - I make ~8.5 L per year by basically doing nothing!! I could skip office for a month on end and no one would care, LMAO!! Can you get away with it without getting kicked to the curb??” wrote one user.

“Govt employees also earn more in a year by income from other sources which are also not taxable. IYKYK,” quipped another.

“Legally maybe but if you count “upar ki kamai” it can be equal to a revenue of a startup. An RTO traffic constable was caught with 700 cr of income with villas and business in Dubai. Imagine the income level of higher post. And power thats comes with the job is another thing,” came from another.

Another user commented, “Government employees in my neighborhood earning 1/5 th of my salary owns houses and cars that are worth more than my 20 years of my salary in IT. All cash no loans.”

“Job security may pay less, but it lets you plan boldly—for your family or any of your projects. When the future is certain, dreams grow. But in high-paying, unstable roles, a sudden plug pull can wreck years of planning. In the long run stability builds the wealth,” came another argument in favour of government jobs.

Microsoft layoffs Microsoft has laid off about 6,000 employees, nearly 3% of its global staff, in one of its biggest job cuts since 2023. The hardest hit was its Washington office, with 1,985 jobs lost in Redmond.

Many affected were software engineers and product managers. Microsoft has said cuts will be across all teams, mainly reducing manager positions. Layoff notices started on May 13.

Rahul Rana extended his support amid Microsoft layoffs.