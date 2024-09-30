Microsoft techie works 20 hours a week and earns ₹2.5 crore, says post; leaves internet jealous of ‘dream job’

The importance of work-life balance is a never-ending discussion, especially on social media, where users often express how toxic work culture, unmatchable targets, and deadlines affect their mental health. Once again, a viral social media post revived the discussion, but in the most positive manner.

A social media post by Rona Wangt mentioned how a techie employed at Microsoft used to work only 15-20 hours a week and enjoy the rest of the time playing games.

Social media post on a tecie who works 15-20 hours in a week and gets paid ₹ 2.5 crore.

“Talking to my friend who works at Microsoft & apparently he works 15-20 hr weeks & plays League the rest of the time & gets paid $300k for it,” Rona Wang wrote in a post on X.

“im not jealous of someone who’s bronze 3”

Within two days, the post received more than two million views andthousands of likes and comments. Several social media users shared their queries about the eligibility for the job. Many people highlighted the importance of productivity and efficiency over working hours and found it completely fine for an employee to work for 15-20 hours in a week if he or she is able to meet the targets and bring results.

“High value people with high leverage are paid for outcomes not for time,” a social media user commented on the post.

“Most CEOs would love a person who got results and hit the mark - no matter how many or few hours they work,” wrote another user on the post.