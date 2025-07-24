Subscribe

Mid-air brawl caught on camera: Fight breaks out on AirAsia plane after passenger calls group of women 'stupid' - Video

A flight from Kuala Lumpur to China faced chaos when a loud conversation between women led to a physical fight after a male passenger intervened. The crew restored order, and the flight continued without diversion. An investigation has been launched by authorities.

Published24 Jul 2025, 07:04 PM IST
Representative image(AFP)

A flight from Kuala Lumpur to China descended into chaos after a heated exchange between passengers turned into a physical fight mid-air. The incident occurred on an AirAsia X service when a group of women were confronted by a fellow passenger for speaking loudly after cabin lights were dimmed.

According to eyewitnesses, the situation escalated when a male passenger seated behind the women asked them to quieten down. When his requests were ignored, he allegedly called them "stupid" and told them to "shut up", prompting one of the women to leap over her seat and punch him. Another woman soon joined in, striking the man as he tried to shield himself behind his food tray.

Video footage of the brawl, reported by TMZ, shows the scuffle involving multiple passengers before cabin crew intervened. A female flight attendant can be heard shouting at those involved to return to their seats as she tried to restore order. The crew eventually managed to separate the individuals and calm the situation.

Despite the intensity of the incident, the flight continued to its destination without needing to divert. No one required medical attention upon landing, and no arrests were made.

"We were sitting behind the row of women and listened to the quarrel. They were chatting too loudly while the lights were turned off, and the frontman asked them to be silent because he wanted to sleep. The mother of one of the women then joined in. The friends then went up to attack the man. Two women were fighting the male passenger," said the woman who filmed the altercation.

Authorities from the Sichuan Provincial Public Security Department’s Airport Public Security Bureau have now launched an investigation, according to the Daily Mail.

In a statement, AirAsia X confirmed that its cabin crew “promptly and professionally handled the situation” in line with safety protocols. The airline also noted that the incident did not disrupt operations or affect the return flight schedule. It reminded travellers to remain respectful, highlighting its “zero-tolerance policy for behaviour that compromises the comfort, safety, or experience of others on board.”

 
