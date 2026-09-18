Mid-air brawl on Dhaka-London flight leaves passengers including kids panicked, Biman Bangladesh responds | Watch video

Fight in flight! A video from a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight has gone viral on the internet as two of its passengers break into a physical fight. The incident took place while the London to Bangladesh flight was 30,000 feet above.

Viral video from London to Bangladesh flight The mid-air brawl turned chaotic. In the video, the two men were seen engaging in a heated altercation before throwing fists at each other. One of them also tore the T-shirt of another during the fight.

Cabin crew members and fellow passengers later stepped in to separate the men in order to stop the fight.

Panic among other passengers on board, including children, women, and senior citizens, erupted. In the video, passengers were heard shouting amid the chaos.

Watch video:

Eyewitness recalls the incident The video was shared by user Uddin Alim, who claimed to be travelling on the same flight on September 16.

He posted the video on Facebook and wrote, "I was personally on the Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight on 16 September 2026, and I witnessed a very disturbing incident while we were in the air. A fight broke out between passengers, creating a frightening situation inside the aircraft."

"What made it even more upsetting was that there were children and elderly people on the flight. They had nothing to do with the situation, yet they had to witness this behaviour and deal with the fear and stress it caused. Imagine being thousands of feet in the air, unable to simply walk away from a dangerous situation," he added.

He described the fight as an extremely frightening experience. Talking about safety onboard, he said that everyone travelling expects to be safe while flying on an aircraft.

Internet reacts Reacting to the video on X, a user wrote in the comments, “Both idiots must be banned from flying for life.” “Of all places to fight…on a plane,” wrote another.

Someone else commented, “Physical brawls mid-flight pose severe risks to aviation safety and passenger well-being, demanding strict enforcement of no-fly lists and immediate legal prosecution upon landing.”

A different one joked, “When WWE meets IFE.”

Biman Bangladesh Airlines says… Meanwhile, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has briefly responded to the now-viral incident. The General Manager (Public Relations) of the airline, Mahbubuddin Ahmed, told Dhaka Tribune that that he was not yet aware of the incident.