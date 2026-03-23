‘Due to war started by orange-haired man': Pune eatery’s veiled dig at ‘Trump’ over LPG price hike goes viral

As chaos continues to intensify in the Middle East, the hospitality sector in India is feeling the heat, with restaurants and hotels compelled to increase food prices, while some are even shutting down. An eatery, said to be from Pune, posted a witty message about the increase in its food costs; however, the message wasn’t usual.

A snapshot of the message, posted by a social media user who goes by the username Sayali Mahashur, playfully conveyed that the restaurant would increase the food price due to the ongoing ‘war’. It further seemed to have made a veiled reference to US President Donald Trump.

“Due to a recent war started by a dumb orange-haired man, prices of crude oil have increased, resulting in higher prices of LPG and plastic. Hence, new rates will be effective from March 21. Kindly cooperate or help stop the war," the notice reads.

The post swiftly went viral for its witty approach towards rising LPG prices in India.

Here’s how people online reacted: One user wrote, “At least they are honest and creative about why prices are going up.” Another commented, “This is hilarious but also painfully true, given how global events affect local businesses.”

A third user said, “Only in India will you find such notices that mix humour with frustration.” Another added, “Smart marketing, people will come just to see this notice in person.” Some users also reflected on the broader issue, with one writing, “Jokes apart, inflation is hitting small businesses really hard.” Another comment read, “Global politics has local consequences, and this is a perfect example of that.”

Highlights of Iran-US war: Trump said Washington and Tehran had held “very good and productive” talks over the past two days and announced a five-day pause on planned strikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure. However, Iran quickly rejected the claim, with state-linked media asserting that no direct or indirect discussions are currently taking place.

Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, warned that the situation in the Middle East is “very severe” and more serious than the two energy crises of the 1970s combined.

Speaking at the National Press Club of Australia, Birol said the key to resolving the ongoing crisis lies in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively blocked following the US-Israeli attack on the country.