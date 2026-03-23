‘Due to war started by orange-haired man': Pune eatery’s veiled dig at ‘Trump’ over LPG price hike goes viral

As chaos continues to intensify in the Middle East, the hospitality sector in India is feeling the heat, with restaurants and hotels compelled to increase food prices, while some are even shutting down. An eatery, said to be from Pune, posted a witty message about the increase in its food costs; however, the message wasn’t usual.

A snapshot of the message, posted by a social media user who goes by the username Sayali Mahashur, playfully conveyed that the restaurant would increase the food price due to the ongoing ‘war’. It further seemed to have made a veiled reference to US President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

“Due to a recent war started by a dumb orange-haired man, prices of crude oil have increased, resulting in higher prices of LPG and plastic. Hence, new rates will be effective from March 21. Kindly cooperate or help stop the war," the notice reads.

The post swiftly went viral for its witty approach towards rising LPG prices in India.

Here’s how people online reacted: One user wrote, “At least they are honest and creative about why prices are going up.” Another commented, “This is hilarious but also painfully true, given how global events affect local businesses.”

A third user said, “Only in India will you find such notices that mix humour with frustration.” Another added, “Smart marketing, people will come just to see this notice in person.” Some users also reflected on the broader issue, with one writing, “Jokes apart, inflation is hitting small businesses really hard.” Another comment read, “Global politics has local consequences, and this is a perfect example of that.”

Highlights of Iran-US war: Trump said Washington and Tehran had held “very good and productive” talks over the past two days and announced a five-day pause on planned strikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure. However, Iran quickly rejected the claim, with state-linked media asserting that no direct or indirect discussions are currently taking place.

Advertisement

Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, warned that the situation in the Middle East is “very severe” and more serious than the two energy crises of the 1970s combined.

Speaking at the National Press Club of Australia, Birol said the key to resolving the ongoing crisis lies in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively blocked following the US-Israeli attack on the country.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. LiveMint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.