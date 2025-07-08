Milan airport shocker! Man gets sucked into aircraft’s engine, dies; flights suspended

In a tragic accident at Milan airport on Tuesday, a man reportedly got sucked into an aeroplane's engine and died on a runway during take-off preparations for a flight. The flights were temporarily closed on Tuesday.

The incident was reported at the airport in the northern Italian city of Bergamo.

Amid reports that the man was part of the airport's ground staff, a spokesperson confirmed that he was neither a passenger nor a member of the airport staff.

Media reports have called it a “runway incident” and said it was caused by an unidentified man who ran onto the tarmac and into the engine.

Flight operations were suspended from 10.20 am till midday local time (0820-1000 GMT) “due to a problem that occurred on the taxiway,” said the Bergamo Milan airport authority, known as SACBO.

Corriere della Sera newspaper, citing unnamed airport officials, said someone had seemingly run onto the tarmac as a plane was taking off and got sucked into the engine.

An investigation was underway.

According to the ANSA news agency, the man was sucked into the engine of a departing plane. He ran toward the moving aircraft, chased by airport police who were unable to stop him, it added.

Volotea offers psychological support Spanish low-cost carrier Volotea said in a statement that following an incident with an engine of its 10.35 am flight to Asturias, “one person who was not on board ... and has no connection with the company suffered serious injuries.”

The 154 passengers on the plane were rescheduled on an afternoon flight and offered psychological support, as were crew members who may have been traumatised by the events, Volotea added.

Social media users react: The tragic event has left social media users in shock and disbelief.

“That’s indeed tragic,” a user said. Another added, “absolutely tragic.”