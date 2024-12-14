A military truck that was built in 1987 to diffuse bombs has been transformed into a tiny hotel and one can stay there for £99 ( ₹10,000) per night, reported The Sun.

The property, located in Hatch Beauchamp village in Somerset, England, has a king-sized bed, kitchenette and dining area, the report said.

Its bathroom is unique as it is built inside an old horsebox and is equipped with underfloor heating and a flushing toilet.

The vehicle called ‘Arnie the Army Truck’ is perfect for two people and is also pet friendly.

A barbecue and decked seating area is also available outside the truck.

“A lovingly converted army bomb-disposal truck, peacefully secluded in the village of Hatch Beauchamp, just outside Taunton, Somerset,” said the listing, as per the report.

“The truck sleeps two guests in a comfy kingsize bed. Well-behaved pets are also welcome to stay.”

“Facilities include a well-equipped kitchen, strong Wi-fi, and a stylish converted horsebox that houses a private shower and flushing toilet.”

“Outside awaits an elevated deck that overlooks open fields, a landscaped courtyard with dining furniture, a barbecue and a hammock.”

“Peacefully parked in the ancient Somerset village of Hatch Beauchamp- just five miles from bustling Taunton but feeling worlds away- Arnie the Army Truck is the perfect romantic escape.”

“Lovingly converted from a 1987 military bomb-disposal truck, Arnie now enjoys his retirement as a unique tiny home shaded by whispering birch trees, surrounded by wildlife, and imbued with cosy comfort.”

“Better still, your best four-legged friend can come and enjoy this welcome break into nature right along with you!”

“Step inside to find elegant décor and all the facilities you'd expect from a hotel suite, including a well-equipped kitchen and a downy king-size bed to curl up in at the end of a long day exploring the local area.”