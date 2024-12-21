Filming for Stranger Things Season 5, the highly anticipated final series of the supernatural drama, has officially wrapped. The emotional milestone marks the end of a journey for the cast and crew, with British actress Millie Bobby Brown sharing a heartfelt farewell to her colleagues after portraying Eleven since the show’s debut in 2016.

Millie Bobby Brown's emotional farewell Millie Bobby Brown, 20, posted a tearful video on Instagram, reflecting on the memories and bonds forged during her time on the show. In her speech, she expressed her reluctance to part ways with the cast and crew, saying, “Graduation is supposed to bring relief, like you’re glad to leave behind the teachers and classmates – not me. I am nowhere near ready to leave you guys. I love each and every one of you, and I’ll forever carry the memories and bonds we’ve created together as a family. I love you. Thank you.”

Noah Schnapp reflects on his journey Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, also shared his emotions on social media. After filming his final scene, Schnapp said he was "feeling very emotional" and expressed gratitude for the life lessons he learned over the course of the show. “Growing up I always felt like an outcast, unsure of where I fit in,” he said, adding that the experience of navigating life in the spotlight had been unique. “Stranger Things was more than a job; it was a lifelong dream.”

Emotional farewell from Finn Wolfhard As filming for Stranger Things Season 5 comes to a close, Finn Wolfhard, who portrays Mike Wheeler, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram reflecting on his time with the show. After a year of shooting, Wolfhard expressed his shock and sadness about the end of the beloved series.

Wolfhard wrote in his post: "We just wrapped Stranger Things Season 5. I’m still in shock. We shot it for a year and I’ll miss all of my friends and our characters terribly." He continued, recalling the early days of the series, saying, "When I think of the show, I picture this first photo. A bunch of goofy young people making something they think is cool but really have no clue what’s to come."

Wolfhard went on to express gratitude for the bond formed with his co-stars over the years. "I feel like we’re still those people and I’m lucky to still stand beside them today," he said, adding that he hopes fans will love the final season. "I hope you’ll love this season as much as I do. See you all next year."

Ross Duffer on a decade of Stranger Things stories As the final season of Stranger Things wraps filming, co-creator Ross Duffer took to Instagram to share his reflections on the decade-long journey of the beloved series. In a heartfelt post, Duffer expressed the profound impact the show has had on its cast, crew, and the larger Stranger Things community, capturing the sense of nostalgia and the bittersweet feeling of concluding such an iconic project.

"We’ve been telling this story for nearly a decade now," wrote Ross Duffer. In his lengthy Instagram message, he highlighted the incredible journey of the cast and crew, many of whom have been closely involved with the show since its earliest days. "Many of our cast members joined us when they were kids, just ten or eleven years old. It wasn’t just a show for them—it was a defining part of their childhood. They’ve grown up before our eyes, becoming more than actors—they’ve become family."

Behind-the-scenes sneak peek of Season 5 A behind-the-scenes glimpse of Season 5 shows the characters, now in 1987, returning to high school amidst a series of eerie, paranormal backdrops. These scenes are expected to tie into the show’s signature mystery involving the Upside Down. Fans can expect more nostalgic references to 1980s pop culture as the series builds on its success and iconic soundtrack.

1980s nostalgia continues to fuel the show's popularity Stranger Things has sparked a resurgence of 1980s nostalgia, notably with Kate Bush’s hit “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” topping the UK singles chart after being featured in Season 4. As the series heads into its final season, fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be an emotional and thrilling conclusion to the saga of Hawkins, Indiana.