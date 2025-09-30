Millionaire Bryan Johnson shares ‘secret ingredient’ to reduce bad breadth, improve dental health: ‘I use diluted….’

Bryan Johnson, the biohacker and longevity entrepreneur, shared a magical ingredient that can reduce bad breath and improve dental health. Taking about oral hygiene and steps to prevent cavity and tooth decay, he advised limiting sugar intake and acidic drinks.

In a post on Instagram, he stated, “I used to have terrible oral health issues because nobody taught me." Recommending some useful tips to improve bad breath, he said, “ Every morning I wake up, I waterpik my mouth, then I floss, then I brush and then I do a tongue scraper. I'll do that again mid-day after lunch. I'll do it again in the evening, so three times per day.”

Secret ingredient to combat bad breath The secret ingredient to deal with bad breath is “diluted tea tree oil,” as revealed by 48-year-old millionaire. Anti-aging champion said, “Now sometimes I use a very diluted tea tree oil as a mouthwash. Clinical studies show it dramatically reduces plaque and inflammation.”

Also Read | Bryan Johnson reveals activity that may cut death risk by 42% and slow aging

Suggesting basic oral health practices and few other tips for healthy teeth, he said, “Sugar is really corrosive to oral health. Try to limit your sugar intake as much as possible.”

He further noted the importance of regular checkups with the dentist every six months.

Urging his followers to be mindful of acidic drinks, he said, “If you drink coffee great, try to have it in a relatively abbreviated period of time instead of sipping it over a long time.”

He made this advice citing “the acidic nature of the drink that softens the enamel on your teeth and can wear it down.” Another useful advice he came up with was recommending one to wait about 30 to 45 minutes after eating.

“Because after you have eaten, the enamel on your teeth is soft and if you brush, it can degrade that. Oral health does not come from luck but you may get lucky if you have good oral health,” the founder and former CEO of Kernel added.

Social media reaction A user wrote, “At times smelly breath comes from the gut. What to do then ?”

Another user remarked, “Tongue scrapers are amazing!! It's important to use it straight away in the morning before consuming any liquids. It is thought that when you sleep at night and your body detoxes, some toxins are released thru your tongue... and if you drink water when you wake up without tongue scraping first, you are essentially swallowing the toxins.”

A third user stated, “My dads dentist thought he was bulimic because his teeth were eroded but it was from brushing after grapefruit juice.”