A Los Angeles-based social media influencer and businessman – Fedor Balvanovich – has long been known for his ostentatious displays of wealth. But recently, his action has sparked widespread outrage and disbelief after he was seen throwing bundles of cash into a bonfire at his home. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the viral video, Balvanovich could be seen casually burning money in place of wood to fuel a fire in his Russian home.

Dressed in a black coat, hat, and sunglasses, Balvanovich tosses large bundles of cash into a roaring bonfire. To ward off the cold in the winters, people use firewood. However, Balvanovich opted to burn bundles of banknotes, which captured the attention of millions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Balvanovich has over 1.3 crore Instagram followers and often shares videos showcasing his wealth. His latest video drew heavy criticism and garnered more than 10 lakh views. It was liked by over 35,000 people and shared by 5,000 users.

Here's the video:

Here are a few reactions: One wrote, "Confirming that the money is fake." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another wrote, "Does the dollar burn badly?"

A third commented, "Brother, don’t burn money. I just need ₹5 lakh to build a house."

"Can you throw at me also!" wrote the fourth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Pablo escobar," commented the fifth.

"What is wrong with this man? Do you know what you've done? This money you've burned would've changed my entire life. Haba," A sixth wrote.

"If you are drunk, you will throw the money into our fire so that we will have so much money from God," a seventh user wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This bill is fake If it is real, do you have a disease that will burn you in the fire?" an eighth netizens said.

Another commented, “Your real matter way you can talk to me. Throw me a big bag of it. I’ll do justice with it."