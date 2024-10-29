Pakistani TikTok star Manahil Malik's alleged intimate video went viral, leading to intense trolling and claims of a publicity stunt, despite her denials and a complaint to authorities.

Pakistani TikTok star Manahil Malik has become a trending topic on social media after her video went viral online. The influencer has claimed that the viral video is “fake" and has lodged a formal complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite an official statement by Manahil Malik, she became a victim of intense trolling, where netizens called the leak video just a publicity stunt. The controversy grew when other Pakistani actresses came forward and blamed Manahil Malik for the video and claimed that she made her video go viral on social media for fame. Here are all the details about the controversy.

Minahil Malik Viral Video The leaked video showed Manahil Malik's intimate moments with her boyfriend. According to a few social media users, the intimate video allegedly showed the young digital content creator and her companion in a room. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from the video, several obscene pictures of the young social media influencer were also circulated online.

Troll army against Minahil Malik After the video went viral online, Minahil Malik bore the brunt of intense trolling and online bullying. Many social media users expressed their disappointment, whereas many were quick to conclude that Malik leaked the video by herself as part of her cheap publicity stunt.

Pakistani actress Mishi Khan criticises Manahil Malik on social media Pakistani actress Mishi Khan further fuelled the controversy after she released a video in which she criticised the TikToker for “stooping to the lowest level" for fame. However, Khan didn't mention Manahil Malik directly in the video, but the references she made were directed towards the TikToker. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Shameful to see these influencers stooping to the lowest level for fame & disgracing their families, parents & the society. They should be banned from using social media," Mishi Khan captioned the Instagram video.

In her Instagram video, Mishi Khan likely got inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bollywood movie ‘Heroine’. In the movie, the lead character leaks her own explicit video just for the sake of popularity prior to the release of her film. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}