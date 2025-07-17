‘Form’ or ‘from’? This viral optical illusion has users second-guessing their eyesight

Optical illusions are becoming all the rage on the internet and this seemingly simple one has taken social media by storm. The puzzle has left many scratching their heads as they try to find a single word hidden in plain sight.

The image presents a grid filled with the word ‘form’ which is put in identical red blocks. However, somewhere in the ocean of repetition lies one sly variation.

‘Form’ optical illusion challenge At first glance, the optical illusion appeared as nothing more than a neat matrix of identical words. But look closer, and you will notice something is off. The brain teaser works by exploiting the human mind’s tendency for auto-correct: our brains are wired to anticipate and gloss over small anomalies, especially when the surrounding context remains uniform.

Among the sea of ‘form’, participants have to find the odd word out: ‘from’. But you will have to be quick! You only have seven seconds to do so!

Optical illusion: What to look out for To look for the variations faster, here are some tips you could follow:

You should look for letter differences since the odd word out will differ from the others; it would be advisable to examine the font and shape which would have slight variation.

You should also check for any colour variations, although the blocks are all red, ensure you are not overlooking any subtle differences in colour or hue which might indicate change.

It is easier to miss the odd word out in the grid, so ensure that you view the image horizontally, vertically, and across.

Found the odd word out yet? If you are still hunting, you might want to look at the third column and the third row from the bottom.

Why this optical illusion tricks your brain The optical illusion taps into Gestalt psychology, which explains how our minds perceive patterns as a whole instead of individual elements. Since all tiles look alike and share similar shape, font, and colour, your visual system may completely overlook the subtle change in just one letter.