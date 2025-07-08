Mindtree co-founder Subroto Bagchi shares photo of ₹1 cheque, calls it his ‘greatest wealth’

In a world that often equates success with salary figures and flashy titles, Mindtree co-founder Subroto Bagchi has reminded the country what true value looks like—and it has nothing to do with money.

In a deeply moving post on X (formerly Twitter), Bagchi shared a photo of a State Bank of India cheque worth just ₹1. Though the amount is symbolic, to Bagchi, it represents something far greater: eight years of public service to his home state of Odisha.

“What is the biggest wealth in this one life that I would never ever part with?” Bagchi wrote. “For every year of the work I did with the government, the deal was that they paid me ₹1. For the 8 years out there, I got 8 cheques and this one here was my last salary drawn.”

Bagchi served as Chief Advisor to the Government of Odisha for Institution and Capacity Building—a role he accepted without expecting financial compensation. While many high-profile professionals transition into government advisory roles with hefty retainers, Bagchi’s commitment came with a token salary of ₹1 per year.

A life anchored in purpose, not pay Best known as the co-founder of IT services company Mindtree, Bagchi has long been admired for his leadership and philanthropy. Along with his wife, Susmita, he has pledged hundreds of crores towards cancer care, education, and skills initiatives in Odisha.

And yet, despite his corporate success, it is the ₹1 cheque that he calls his most treasured income. It stands as a testament to his belief that public service—done sincerely and selflessly—is its own reward.

“This is not just about money. It’s about meaning,” wrote one user, reacting to Bagchi’s viral post.

Internet lauds his humility The gesture struck a chord online, with thousands of social media users praising Bagchi for his humility, ethics, and quiet leadership.

“Huge respect to you for what you have done for the state, Sir,” wrote one user.

“What a spectacular contribution to Odisha. You could have created ₹8000 Crores in 8 years in Corporate World. Salute!” commented another.

Many called the post a rare example of true public spirit at a time when headlines are often dominated by corporate greed and performative activism.