Minot woman gets 25-year prison term for poisoning boyfriend over $30 million inheritance hoax

Minot woman gets 25-year prison term for poisoning boyfriend over $30 million inheritance hoax

Livemint

  • Court documents indicated that Kenoyer thought she would benefit from Riley's supposed $30 million inheritance due to common law marriage laws. However, investigations revealed that the inheritance likely did not exist.

Defendant Ina Thea Kenoyer exits the courtroom with her attorney, Tyler Morrow, on October 16, in Minot, North Dakota (Charles Crane/Minot Daily News via AP)

Ina Kenoyer, a 48-year-old woman from Minot in North Dakota, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after admitting to fatally poisoning her long-term boyfriend, Steven Riley, with antifreeze. The sentencing took place on October 16, following Riley's death on September 4, 2023.

During the proceedings, Kenoyer displayed no emotion as Riley’s family delivered victim impact statements.

According to a report from KXMB, Stephanie Gonzalez, Riley’s sister, expressed her profound grief and anger while confronting Kenoyer. She firmly stated that “the punishment should fit the crime," highlighting the brutality of the act and its emotional repercussions for the family.

Gonzalez further condemned Kenoyer’s actions, remarking, “But lucky for you the Department of Corrections doesn’t serve antifreeze in your iced tea."

The news report said she elaborated on her feelings, stating, “My opinion of you from what you did to my brother is that you are ironically an exact reflection of the home that you kept and lived in. Vile, filthy, disgusting, embarrassing, gross, full of feces, and pure trash."

Court documents indicate that both Riley and Kenoyer believed he was set to receive a $30 million inheritance shortly before his death. Kenoyer allegedly poisoned Riley’s drinks, thinking she would inherit the money under North Dakota's common law marriage laws if he passed away. However, investigators have determined that the inheritance was likely nonexistent.

The coroner’s report confirmed that Riley died from ethylene glycol poisoning, a chemical commonly found in antifreeze. Earlier this year, Kenoyer pleaded guilty to murder and accepted a sentence of 50 years, with 25 years to be served in prison and the remaining 25 suspended. Upon her release, she will be required to complete 10 years of supervised probation and pay restitution to Riley's family.

