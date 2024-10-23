Ina Kenoyer, a 48-year-old woman from Minot in North Dakota, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after admitting to fatally poisoning her long-term boyfriend, Steven Riley, with antifreeze. The sentencing took place on October 16, following Riley's death on September 4, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the proceedings, Kenoyer displayed no emotion as Riley’s family delivered victim impact statements.

According to a report from KXMB, Stephanie Gonzalez, Riley's sister, expressed her profound grief and anger while confronting Kenoyer. She firmly stated that "the punishment should fit the crime," highlighting the brutality of the act and its emotional repercussions for the family.

Gonzalez further condemned Kenoyer’s actions, remarking, “But lucky for you the Department of Corrections doesn’t serve antifreeze in your iced tea."

The news report said she elaborated on her feelings, stating, “My opinion of you from what you did to my brother is that you are ironically an exact reflection of the home that you kept and lived in. Vile, filthy, disgusting, embarrassing, gross, full of feces, and pure trash."

Court documents indicate that both Riley and Kenoyer believed he was set to receive a $30 million inheritance shortly before his death. Kenoyer allegedly poisoned Riley's drinks, thinking she would inherit the money under North Dakota's common law marriage laws if he passed away. However, investigators have determined that the inheritance was likely nonexistent.