Miracle! Hiker falls from 130-ft cliff while taking selfie, survives; says ‘blessed by mountain gods’ | Video

A tourist in China had a narrow escape after tumbling from a 130-foot cliff while attempting to take a selfie on a popular mountain trail. The accident occurred on Huaying Mountain, near Blade Rock, when the ground beneath him suddenly crumbled as he leaned forward for the shot. As reported by The Sun, other trekkers shouted in alarm and rushed toward the edge, and fortunately the man managed to survive after plunging into the trees below, sustaining only minor injuries.

Advertisement

He later recounted the ordeal on social media, saying he felt “blessed by the mountain gods” and describing himself as fortunate to be alive after what he estimated was a 40-metre fall followed by a 15-metre slide down the slope.

The widely circulated footage — now making the rounds across major social platforms and news outlets — has once again raised concerns about hazardous selfie habits. In the viral footage, other trekkers can be seen sprinting toward the cliff edge as startled witnesses shout in alarm. Local reports state that the man plunged roughly 15 metres into a patch of dense trees. Despite the dramatic fall, he emerged with no major injuries.

Also Read | Couple hikes 30 minutes through a snowstorm to marry at Banff National Park

According to the news outlet, the spot where the incident reportedly occurred — Blade Rock — lies outside the designated scenic zone. Authorities stressed that the location “is only allowed to be viewed from a distance and climbing is not permitted.”

Similar episodes have surfaced in the past. In 2019, a woman in Gujarat survived a cliff fall at a hill station after slipping while taking a selfie, her descent slowed by thick bushes below. Not all incidents have ended safely; in 2018, a couple lost their lives at Yosemite National Park after plunging nearly 800 feet while attempting to take a photograph.

Advertisement