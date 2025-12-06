‘Miracle’: Manager at startup assures increment after 3 month, fulfills promise, Reddit post goes viral

In a world where workplace promises often get lost in HR paperwork, a Reddit post has gone viral for exactly the opposite reason — a manager who actually delivered a salary hike when they said they would.

Shared on the popular subreddit r/IndianWorkplace, the post comes from an employee who joined a four-year-old US startup three months ago. During the interview, they had asked for a higher salary. The hiring manager initially declined but promised to review their work after three months — and then make the revision.

This week, the manager scheduled a quick Slack huddle and confirmed that the employee would now receive the salary they had asked for.

Social media users were quick to celebrate this rare moment of corporate honesty.

“A promise kept? HR, take notes,” one commenter wrote.

Another user wrote, “Big win to you and your manager.”

"Such is our situation that even basic decency by managers like delivering on promises needs to be made newsworthy. Not bashing you, just highlighting the pathetic state of things. Good on you OP," the third wrote.

The fourth wrote, "Miracle."

Many said such examples are exactly how companies build trust and retain talent — instead of stretching appraisals endlessly.

The post has sparked a wider conversation around accountability and transparency in workplaces, with users calling this manager an “endangered species” for sticking to their word.

A user wrote, “Respect to your manager.”