Miraculous escape! Drunk man lying on Gurugram road run over by car, survives | Video

In a tragic incident, a man lying on road in an inebriated state was run over by a car near the Bhuteshwar Mandir Chowk in Gurugram on Thursday evening, reported Free Press Journal, adding he narrowly escaped with only minor injuries.

The entire incident was captured on video by the bystanders. It has since gone viral on social media.

As per details, the man – seemingly unconscious due to intoxication – was lying in the middle of a busy road near Bhuteshwar Chowk in Gurugram.

Despite passers-by attempted to rouse him, he remained unresponsive. He also didn't move from his position on the road.

When a bystander began filming the scene on their mobile phone, a car suddenly drove over the man. Soon panic broke out among those nearby. But the man unexpectedly sat up after the car passed. This left the bystanders amazed.

Driver was driving slow: Reports state that the car driver was driving at a slow speed, which may have prevented serious injury to the man lying on the road. Police arrived shortly after the incident and moved the man to a safe location.

Later, it was confirmed that the man was under the influence of alcohol and unaware of his surroundings. No case has been registered as of yet.

Similar incident: Earlier on Thursday, a 16-year-old teen allegedly mowed down a 32-year-old factory worker with his car in Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, dragging him for a substantial distance. The chilling incident was captured on camera.

A glimpse at the CCTV footage showed that the victim came under the front portion of the car. The driver was identified as a Class 11 student.