An unconventional, but old, dish of Mirchi ka Halwa (green chilli halwa) has gone viral on social media in India, with some people calling the dish "unmatchable".

An Instagram user has recently uploaded a video of the dish being served at a function. Since then, the video has garnered 10 lakh views, 14,000 likes and has been shared over 57,000 times on the platform.

In the video, the woman can be seen saying, "I've had plenty of sweets, but this is the first time I've heard of Mirchi ka halwa."

The video also zooms in on the dish, showing green chillies coated in silver foil.

When the woman asks others around if they've ever seen such a dish, they unanimously reply that they haven't.

Typically, a Rajasthani cuisine, this dish has been served in India for years. Several famous chefs, including Sanjeev Kapoor, have put out their recipes of the dish.

Earlier, in a TV show, this dish was also made by famous chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Here's how netizens reacted: On the Instagram video, users gave mixed signals.

A user wrote, "If we wanted green chillies, we would have gone for pakoras."

Another user wrote, "I have tried this halwa in 2020, it's unmatchable.

Despite the surprise, this is an old dish and is typically sweet.