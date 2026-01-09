Mirumi the new social media fad as Labubu craze fades away: ‘Childhood nostalgia wrapped in furry package’

Mirumi, a small interactive robot charm, is going viral due. The interactive feature of the Tokyo based item lends it a unique identity, replacing the craze for collectible plush toys Labubu. Launched on 3 December 2025, this life-like toy is redefining internet-driven collectible culture.

All you need to know about Mirumi Mirumi, a new character from Japan has been designed to be attached to handbags, backpacks or straps, is drawing attention. This doll does not just have a unique attractive appeal, it responds to its surroundings. Its subtle actions involve gentle movement of head, expressions, shy and curious behaviour.

“Mirumi is a little companion robot that lights up your heart with its innocent, adorable expression. It notices the world around it and turns to take a peek. When its shy gaze meets yours, it sparks a moment of unexpected joy—just like when a human baby on a crowded train suddenly looks your way,” the @mirumi_tokyo Instagram account states.

Labubu's successor aims to disrupt a marketplace where there are hardly any competitors. Designed to mirror organic and childlike reactions, this furry robot charm behaves intermittently, rather than remaining active constantly. It occasionally glances around, responds when petted and looks away when approached suddenly.

It can easily be mistaken for a soft toy accessory, but it is robot wrapped in soft fabric powered by a rechargeable battery. Developed by Yukai Engineering, a Tokyo-based robotics company known for creating playful robots that are emotionally engaging, it is equipped with proximity and motion sensors to detect movement, closeness and touch. At Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas, Mirumi was first unveiled to a global audience. This was followed by a ‘Kickstarter’ crowdfunding campaign that runs till 22 January for a pre-order phase.

Social media reaction Following its launch, users worldwide expressed interest and excitement. A user wrote, "Wait stop- they are so cute!!! I want one 😍 also pushing for more influencer content, please."

Another user remarked, "Omg just found these... would love a "chronic illness" version. Having a little buddy like this instead of an app would make self-care and symptom management feel like a treat! It's like the health apps, an emotional support animal, and childhood nostalgia all wrapped in a furry package."

A third comment read, "I need that friend 😍."

A fourth user stated, “I need this little cotton candy !!”

A fifth user said, “I’m soo excited about getting my mirumi! Is it guaranteed to receive our “reward” now?”

What is Mirumi's price range? Wondering about Mirumi's price range? This toy is a luxury novelty item rather than a mass- market product and was introduced at base price between ¥7,000 and ¥9,000. Indian consumers can buy this adorable robot anywhere between ₹6,000 to ₹9,000. However, the final retail cost including delivery and import duty is estimated to be around ₹10,000 and ₹12,000, exchange4media.com reported.