Mirzapur Season 3 review: Amazon Prime Video show gets lukewarm response from netizens; Pankaj Tripathi is ’showpiece’

Netizens have mixed reviews about Mirzapur Season 3, which premieres on July 5. They praise character development while criticizing the lack of intensity.

First Published5 Jul 2024, 09:51 AM IST
Bollywood actors Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma with actresses Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi and other cast of the web series Mirzapur 3 pose for a picture during its trailer launch, in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)
Bollywood actors Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma with actresses Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi and other cast of the web series Mirzapur 3 pose for a picture during its trailer launch, in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)(Sunil Khandare)

Mirzapur Season 3, the show, which borrows its name and fictional setting from the Uttar Pradesh city of Mirzapur, is premiering on July 5 on Prime Video.

In 'Mirzapur 3', Guddu bhaiya (played by Ali Fazal) and Golu (played by Shweta Tripathi Sharma) are depicted reveling in their newfound power after seizing control of the Mirzapur throne. Meanwhile, Kaleen bhaiya (played by Pankaj Tripathi) is shown mourning the loss of his son, Munna (played by Divyenndu).

However, Mirzapur received a lukewarm response from the audience.

In a post on X, Vishnoi Ram wrote, "Perfectly written & executed, everyone did their job, plain story. Kaleen joins hands with CM Against Guddu & Golu in the next season. Mirzapur season 1 is still the best Expected more, lag scenes.

Another netizen said, “Such a disaster; Pankaj Tripathi acts as a showpiece. Mirzapur S3 lacks a clear sense of how to utilize its primary characters to their full potential Big thumbs down👎.”

A user, Ankur Shah wrote, “Mirzapur S3: binged watch any series after a long time. This tends to get slow in between. Too many twists and double crossings. But one brutal murder in E8 is not for the weak-hearted person. All the secrets are out. New coalition coming up in S4.”

Another user said that the new season leaves one anticipating the other season. “Mirzapur 3 takes its time to intensify and build up with the beginning episodes, making you feel blah but swiftly holding it all back, coming to the end and leaving you anticipated season 4 with the same enthusiasm and eager.”

Meanwhile, others did not find Mirzapur S3 up to the mark. A user wrote, “Totally disappointed by the pathetic season of Mirzapur wasted 9 hours first 6 hours is just a build up too much characters. Doesn't hold the attention.The charm of kaleen bhaiyaa and Munna bhaiyaa is missing! extremely poor screenplay #MirzapurS3.”

Directors Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer have emphasized realistic locations to enhance the series' authenticity.

Additionally, 'Mirzapur 3' includes a cameo appearance by Jitendra Kumar from the popular series 'Panchayat', introducing an intriguing crossover that enriches the storyline.

5 Jul 2024, 09:51 AM IST
