Mirzapur Season 3 review: Amazon Prime Video show gets lukewarm response from netizens; Pankaj Tripathi is ’showpiece’

Mirzapur Season 3, the show, which borrows its name and fictional setting from the Uttar Pradesh city of Mirzapur, is premiering on July 5 on Prime Video.

In 'Mirzapur 3', Guddu bhaiya (played by Ali Fazal) and Golu (played by Shweta Tripathi Sharma) are depicted reveling in their newfound power after seizing control of the Mirzapur throne. Meanwhile, Kaleen bhaiya (played by Pankaj Tripathi) is shown mourning the loss of his son, Munna (played by Divyenndu).

However, Mirzapur received a lukewarm response from the audience.

In a post on X, Vishnoi Ram wrote, "Perfectly written & executed, everyone did their job, plain story. Kaleen joins hands with CM Against Guddu & Golu in the next season. Mirzapur season 1 is still the best Expected more, lag scenes.

#Mirzapur3Review: Perfectly written & executed, everyone did their job, plain story.

- Kaleen joins hands with CM Against Guddu & Golu in the next season.

- #Mirzapur season 1 is still the best

Expected more, lag scenes.#Mirzapur3 #MirzapurOnPrime #MirzapurS3 #MirzapurSeason3… https://t.co/VTGMRhEFI0 pic.twitter.com/xqPLEVe5U4 — Vishnoi Ram (@Bishnoi93r) July 5, 2024

Another netizen said, “Such a disaster; Pankaj Tripathi acts as a showpiece. Mirzapur S3 lacks a clear sense of how to utilize its primary characters to their full potential Big thumbs down👎.”

Watched 7 episodes of #MirzapurOnPrime



Such a disaster; #PankajTripathi acts as a showpiece #MirzapurS3 lacks a clear sense of how to utilize its primary characters to their full potential

Big thumbs down👎#Mirzapur Munna bhaiya ki thi, hai aur rahegi, munna bhaiya nahi tho… pic.twitter.com/RfxSyrb6Pc — Manvi Taneja🇮🇳 (@ManviTaneja7) July 5, 2024

A user, Ankur Shah wrote, “Mirzapur S3: binged watch any series after a long time. This tends to get slow in between. Too many twists and double crossings. But one brutal murder in E8 is not for the weak-hearted person. All the secrets are out. New coalition coming up in S4.”

Mirzapur S3: binged watch any series after a long time. This tends to get slow in between. Too many twists and double crossings. But one brutal murder in E8 is not for the weak hearted person. All the secrets are out. New coalition coming up in S4. — Ankur Shah (@fukatgyaan) July 5, 2024

Another user said that the new season leaves one anticipating the other season. “Mirzapur 3 takes its time to intensify and build up with the beginning episodes, making you feel blah but swiftly holding it all back, coming to the end and leaving you anticipated season 4 with the same enthusiasm and eager.”

Here are some reviews of Mirzapur Season 3 ¹ ² ³ ⁴:

- "Mirzapur 3 takes its time to intensify and build up with the beginning episodes, making you feel blah but swiftly holding it all back, coming to the end and leaving you anticipated season 4 with the same enthusiasm and eager — DM (@D19uee034) July 5, 2024

Meanwhile, others did not find Mirzapur S3 up to the mark. A user wrote, “Totally disappointed by the pathetic season of Mirzapur wasted 9 hours first 6 hours is just a build up too much characters. Doesn't hold the attention.The charm of kaleen bhaiyaa and Munna bhaiyaa is missing! extremely poor screenplay #MirzapurS3.”

Totally disappointed by the pathetic season of Mirzapur wasted 9 hours first 6 hours is just a build up too much characters.Doesn't hold the attention.The charm of kaleen bhaiyaa and Munna bhaiyaa is missing! extremely poor screenplay #MirzapurS3 — Syed Aftab Husain Alvi (@syedaftabalvi) July 5, 2024

Directors Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer have emphasized realistic locations to enhance the series' authenticity.