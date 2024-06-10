Mirzapur Season 3 release date: When will Amazon Prime Video show release? OTT giant posts update, but…

Mirzapur Season 3 release date: When will Amazon Prime Video show release? OTT giant posts update, but there's a twist.

Mirzapur is one of the most popular shows on Amazon Prime Video. There has been lots of interest for Season 3 as fans have been curious about the release date. The first season of the show was released in 2018. 

After its phenomenal success, the second season came in 2020. However, it has been taking a while for the makers to release the third season.

On June 9, Amazon Prime Video and the show's social media handle shared a creative to address the ever-rising curiosity about the Mirzapur Season 3 release date. However, they presented a puzzle for social media users to crack.

Social media users speculate

“Mirzapur S3 release date chuppi hai isme. Dhoond sakte ho toh dhoond lo! (The release date of Mirzapur S3 is hidden here. Find it out if you can),” the caption read.

“Poochna nahi, dhoondna hai. Toh ho jaiye shuru (Don’t ask. Keep looking for it. Let’s start),” it added. “We’ll start DMing the people who got it right in the comments, one by one.”

“King of Mirzapur likha hai Jeep par. And King ka jersey number hai 18. Season = 3. 18/3 =6. So release date = 18/6=18 June. Confirmed. Admin btao?” wrote one user.

“First Hint: There are 7 people in the frame, that means 7th of this year, that is July, not counting reflection as S2 last episode mai ek tyagi brother mar gaya tha,” wrote another.

“There are 7 people, 7 guns, 7 carpets, which make it 21 and on the corner of the image we can see a full moon and 21st July is a full moon night, so is it 21st July?” posted another user.

Mirzapur Season 3 stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu Sharma among others. The show is directed by Karan Anshuman, Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.

