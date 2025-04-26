Content creator Misha Agarwal dies just two days before 25th birthday, fans in disbelief

Popular content creator and influencer on Instagram, Misha Agrawal passed away recently. She was 24 and just two days away from her 25th birthday. The news of her death has been confirmed by a statement shared on her official Instagram page.

Misha Agrawal's death “It is with a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking news of Misha Agrawal’s passing. Thank you all for the love and support you showed her and her work. We are still trying to come to terms with this immense loss. Please keep her in your thoughts and continue to carry her spirit in your hearts," it read.

Internet reacts to Misha Agrawal's death Reacting to the news of Misha's death, her heartbroken fans and well-wishers expressed their shock.

One user took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “She was my favourite. I can't believe she's no more RIP sweetheart (sic).”

“Misha Agrawal passed away WHAT THE ACTUAL F**K??? She was so young,” added another. “Omg! How? Such a heart breaking news. Ghosh! Such a young & energetic soul she was. #MishaAgrawal If she could just go like this, I'm probably gonna get off at any moment. May she rest in power,” posted one more.

Someone also commented on the micro-blogging website, “Can't believe. That's so hurtful (Sic).”

While the cause of death has not been disclosed by the family, Misha’s sister Mukta commented in the post and informed everyone: "Guys, please don’t panic. You deserve to know this news, which is why we’re sharing the update now. We’re not in a position to explain the hows and whys at the moment. Please take care."

Who is Misha Agarwal Misha Agrawal was among the most popular creators on Instagram with over 3 lakh followers on the platform. Born in 2000, she was best known for her funny, sarcastic and rant videos. She rose to fame and went viral over her monotonous rant videos.

Misha on handling online hate Talking about handling hate comment as a creator, previously Misha had told ABP Live, “In the starting (of my career) hate comment used to very much hurt me. There has been a long journey because earlier when someone would say something to me, I would get hurt. I was 18, 19 at that time. But there was criticism and hate. I figured out difference between criticism and hate recently. I introspect a lot. Criticism is something you can change about your self… (for) hate, you can't. Someone who tells me that my eyeliner is not perfect then it is criticism…than someone saying my face is not good. Now everything has become comedy to me.”