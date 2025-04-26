Content creator Misha Agarwal dies just two days before 25th birthday, fans in disbelief

Misha on handling online hate

Talking about handling hate comment as a creator, previously Misha had told ABP Live, “In the starting (of my career) hate comment used to very much hurt me. There has been a long journey because earlier when someone would say something to me, I would get hurt. I was 18, 19 at that time. But there was criticism and hate. I figured out difference between criticism and hate recently. I introspect a lot. Criticism is something you can change about your self… (for) hate, you can't. Someone who tells me that my eyeliner is not perfect then it is criticism…than someone saying my face is not good. Now everything has become comedy to me.”