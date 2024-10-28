Miss Grand International controversy: Myanmar’s Thae Su Nyein returns crown, team create ruckus | All about it

The Miss Grand International pageant is still in news for the dramatic turn of events that are unfolding. On Friday, India's Rachel Gupta became the first Indian to win the Miss Grand International title while Christine Juliane Opiaza of the Philippines and Thae Su Nyein of Myanmar won the 2nd runner up.

The controversy ignited when Htoo Ant Lwin, Myanmar’s National Director, dramatically took away the crown and sash from 18-year-old Thae Su Nyein on stage after she was declared second runner-up.

Following the incident, Miss Grand International ended its contract with Htoo Ant Lwin and imposed a lifetime ban, citing a “lack of sportsmanship and business credibility,” as reported by the Thai news site Khaosod English.

Thae Su Nyein gives back 2nd runner-up crown In a LIVE Facebook post, Myanmar's Thae said that she is returning her Miss Grand International 2024 second runner-up crown.

She said, “I'm not controlled by anyone, I just take my own decision. I give back my second runner-up crown just because we don't get what we deserve: Our National Costume prize, our Country Power of the Year—not the winner crown. I'm not blaming my sisters. I love India, I love the Philippines, they're my best sisters of all time. I don't blame them,” she said on Facebook live as quoted by Philstarlife.com

During her Facebook Live, she also addressed the incident where Htoo Ant Lwin removed her crown and said, that he took the headpiece because she “nearly fell down”. In contrast to what the videos being circulated on social media showed, Thae said, “He just took care of me and another trainer, my national director's friend, he just grabbed me because I couldn't walk anymore,” as quoted by Philstarlife.com.

She further added, “I cried not because I did not get the winner crown, not because I didn't feel like I deserved the second runner-up, not because of any of those. because, not only for me but for people my country, they all hoped for this crown and they all fought together.”