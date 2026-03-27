Miss Grand Thailand contestant’s false teeth fall on stage, but she continues with a confident ramp walk - Video

In a surprising incident that quickly captured global attention, Miss Grand Thailand contestant Kamolwan Chanago experienced an on-stage mishap when her veneers slipped out mid-speech. The moment occurred during the preliminary round of the pageant on Wednesday, as Chanago - representing Pathum Thani - was introducing herself.
Footage of the incident, shared by The Urban Herald on Instagram on March 27, shows Chanago confidently addressing the audience before her false teeth unexpectedly came loose. Despite the disruption, she did not leave the stage. Instead, she briefly turned away from the cameras, adjusted her veneers, and resumed her introduction without hesitation.
Her calm response drew immediate applause from the audience. Encouraged by the crowd’s reaction, Chanago continued her performance, confidently completing her runway walk. Dressed in a shimmering evening gown, she struck a pose and smiled for the cameras, maintaining her poise throughout.
The clip quickly spread across social media, garnering millions of views and sparking conversations about the pressures faced by pageant contestants. Many users focused on her composed reaction rather than the mishap itself.
“I know she’s mortified, poor thing,” one user wrote. Another commented, “She handled this better than most of us handle a bad hair day. Is this the most iconic pageant moment ever?”
Others echoed similar sentiments, with remarks such as “Flawless recovery,” and “Still ate. Made it even better.”
“Actually, she handled that exceptionally well! And wow, what an entrance on the catwalk with the way her glamorous shawl flows and swishes,” another user noted. Another wrote: “Hats off to her confidence.” Another said, “She handled it like a true professional.” Another wrote: “A perfect example of staying strong no matter what.”
The Miss Grand Thailand 2026 finale is scheduled for March 28 at the MGI Hall, Bravo BKK Mall in Bangkok. The winner will be crowned by reigning titleholder Sarunrat Gotchabell Puagpipat and will go on to represent Thailand at Miss Grand International 2026, set to be held in India in October.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.