Miss Mexico is crowned Miss Universe 2025 — but which country has most winners? India ranks at…

Since 1952, the Miss Universe competition has served as a “safe space” for women to share their “stories and make an impact personally, professionally, and philanthropically. The women who participate on this international stage act as inspirational leaders and role models within their communities and for fans around the world.”

First televised in 1995, the annual pageant now airs across the globe and attracts millions of viewers.

While every contestant hopes to take home the Miss Universe crown, a select group of countries has dominated the competition over the decades. We reviewed the Miss Universe Organisation’s records to identify the nations that have produced the most winners.

United States The United States leads the Miss Universe tally with nine titles. The country won its first crown in 1954 when Miriam Stevenson became the first American Miss Universe. She was followed by Carol Morris (1956), Linda Bement (1960), Sylvia Louise Hitchcock (1967), Shawn Weatherly (1980), Chelsi Smith (1995), Brook Lee (1997), Olivia Culpo (2012), and R’Bonney Nola Gabriel (2022).

Venezuela Venezuela ranks second with seven Miss Universe titles. Its winning streak began in 1979 with Maritza Sayalero, marking the start of the country’s long-standing pageant success. Subsequent winners include Irene Saez (1981), Barbara Palacios (1986), Alicia Machado (1996), Dayana Mendoza (2008), Stefania Fernandez (2009), and Gabriela Isler (2013).

Puerto Rico Puerto Rico holds third place with five crowns. The territory secured its first title in 1970 with Marisol Malaret, followed by Deborah Carthy-Deu (1985), Dayanara Torres (1993), Denise M. Quiñones (2001), and Zuleyka Rivera (2006).

Philippines The Philippines comes fourth with four titles. Gloria Diaz earned the country’s first win in 1969. She was followed by Margarita Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), and Catriona Gray (2018).

India India stands fifth with three Miss Universe victories. Sushmita Sen claimed the nation’s first crown in 1994, followed by Lara Dutta in 2000 and Harnaaz Sandhu in 2021.

Miss Mexico is crowned Miss Universe 2025 Fátima Bosch Fernández of Mexico was crowned Miss Universe 2025 on Friday, a dramatic victory for a 25-year-old at the center of the turbulent 74th staging of the popular beauty pageant in Bangkok who stood up to public bullying from one of the hosts.

The first runner-up was 29-year old Praveenar Singh of Thailand and 25-year-old Stephany Adriana Abasali Nasser of Venezuela placed third.